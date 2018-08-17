Miss. Trudi C. Gander, age 86, of Cannon, died Sunday, June 17, 2018 at Baptist Health in Corbin. She was a daughter of the late Albert and Bess Ann (Chadwell) Gander, born to them on March 31, 1932 at Cannon.

Miss. Gander was a 1950 graduate of Knox Central High School. She served her country in the United States Army serving as a Air Traffic Controller. After growing up in Cannon, she lived in Los Angeles, California for many years, and Cincinnati, Ohio for over 50 years, and she came back home to Cannon about 20 years ago. She was a member of the First Baptist Church in Barbourville, and was a member of the Friendship Sunday School Class, and served as a Extension Worker at First Baptist Church to make visits with the ones that could not come to church.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Miss. Bettie Gander; and her brother-in-law, Samuel Cole.

She is survived by her loving family, her sisters: Mrs. Samuel (Joyce) Cole of Barbourville; and Miss. Anna Katherine Gander of Cannon.

Her nephew: David ( Betty) Cole of Cannon. Her two nieces: Katherine Cole (Terence McCormally) of Reston, Virginia; and Leeanne (Jeffrey) Rogers of Lexington, Kentucky.

Her eight great nieces and nephews; and also her nine great great nieces and nephews.

Her two special cousins, Sandra Penn of Gray, and Louise Disney of Barbourville; and many other cousins, and dear friends to mourn her passing.

Memorial Services for Miss. Trudi C. Gander will be 2:00 P.M. Saturday, June 23, 2018 in the Hopper Funeral Home Chapel with Rev. Shane Nickell officiating. Burial will follow in the Bingham Cemetery at Cannon.

The Gander family will receive friends at the Hopper Funeral Home after 11:00 A.M. on Saturday, and until the funeral hour.

For those who wish, Memorial Contributions may be made to the First Baptist Church, 201 North Main Street, Barbourville, Kentucky 40906 in loving Memory of Miss. Trudi C. Gander .

Hopper Funeral Home will be in charge of arrangements.