Twice as N’Ice – Ribbon cutting celebrates grand opening for Twice The Ice

Problem-solving led to one Knox County family becoming entrepreneurs. Now, the family wants to help locals beat the heat this summer with their new ice and water machine called Twice the Ice.

“Last year, we were buying ice in Barbourville and we had to stand in line and wait, it was double the price of the ice machines in Corbin and it was a frozen solid block. I was just upset and thought, ‘Someone needs to put an ice machine in Barbourville.’ So, a year later, here we are,” said co-owner Larissa Beller, who opened the machine with her husband David.

Marketed as the cleanest, safest ice because it is never touched by human hands, the Twice the Ice machine does all the work for consumers by making the ice, bagging it and dropping it down a shoot for customers to pick up. It also uses the four-step Healthwise Ice and Water Filtration Process. This utilizes micron and activated carbon filtration, ion exchange and ultraviolet light cleansing.

