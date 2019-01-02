Two charged in connection to house burning

Kentucky State Police charged two people for stealing from and burning Glenn Powell’s house in September 2018.

On January 2 at 1:10 p.m., Post 10 Detective Jake Wilson charged Travis Marcum, 32, of Bimble, and Daniel Edwards, 36, of Bimble, with second-degree arson, theft by unlawful taking (auto) and second-degree burglary. Both are accused of breaking into Powell’s Higgins Hollow residence, stealing multiple items, including two vehicles, and burning the house. These events took place while Powell was incarcerated on a murder charge.

Post 10 Public Affairs Officer Shane Jacobs says both Marcum and Edwards worked together while committing the crimes.

“One of the stolen vehicles was located at a junk yard but the other vehicle still hasn’t been located,” said Jacobs in a press release. “The residence was set on fire while both were inside by the means of a hand held torch.”

Jacobs reports that Marcum has admitted to the crimes while Edwards admitted to being in possession of several of the items from the residence, including one of the stolen vehicles.

This case remains under investigation by Det. Wilson.