Two convicted in Corbin pharmacy burglaries

A federal jury convicted two men for their part in a conspiracy to burglarize numerous pharmacies throughout the Southeast, including two located in Corbin, and sell the stolen pills.

James “Ronnie” Jones, 51, and Tony Britton, 41, were each convicted of conspiracy to distribute Schedule II controlled substances, which include Oxycodone and Hydrocodone.

In addition, Britton was convicted of the burglary of Stephanie’s Down Home Pharmacy in Corbin, on Jan. 26, 2014.

You must be logged in to view this content.