Two Locals Join Emerge Kentucky

Two Knox County women, Mary Beth Jewell and Dora Sue Farmer, have been chosen as members of Emerge Kentucky’s Class of 2019.

Emerge Kentucky is the premier candidate training program for Democratic women. It inspires women to run for office by honing their skills to win. The organization’s main goal is clear: to increase the number of Democratic women in public office.

“I think the program is needed to encourage women to take active roles in the community and to gain the tools they might need to do that,” said Jewell.

Jewell has lived in Knox County for 12 years where she works as a farmer, artist and a community advocate. She currently serves on the board for the Knox County Farmers’ Market and KCEOC and is a member of the Barbourville Women’s Club. Jewell says her active roles in the community have exposed her “to the need for resources and navigating the hurdles.”

