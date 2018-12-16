Unanswered letters- ‘No good work will go unseen’

A dear friend sent the following writing: “Unanswered Letters.” The Author is unknown. My friend’s words to me were, “This writing reminds me of you.” Sharing the writing was her way to encourage me.

Unanswered letters:

There are many times when we begin a certain task that God lays on our hearts and because we think our efforts are minimal and not making a difference, we quit the job that God told us to pursue.

The enemy loves to plant seeds of doubt and lure us to thinking that we are not capable of making a difference in this world, but with God’s help we can overcome and fulfill the destiny that God has for every believer.

If you are going through a situation of doubting your task unto the Lord, then I hope this story will bless and encourage you to never quit what God has laid on your heart because you may never know the lives that you are touching.

I read of a man who was involved in a tragic accident. He lost both his legs and his left arm and only a finger and thumb remained on the right hand. But he still possessed a brilliant mind, enriched with a good education and broadened with world travel. At first, he thought there was nothing he could do but remain a helpless sufferer.

A thought came to him. It was always nice to receive letters, but why not write them – he could still use his right hand with some difficulty. But to whom could he write? Was there anyone shut-in and incapacitated like he was who could be encouraged by his letters? He thought of men in prison – they did have some hope of release, whereas he had none – but it was worth a try.

He wrote to a Christian organization concerned with prison ministry. He was told that his letters could not be answered because it was against prison rules, but he still decided to commence this one-sided correspondence.

He wrote twice a week, and it taxed his strength to the limit. But into the letters he put his whole soul, all his experiences, all his faith, all his wit, and all his Christian optimism. Frequently, he felt discouraged and was tempted to give it all up. But it was his one remaining activity, and he resolved to continue as long as he could.

At last he got a letter. It was very short, written on prison stationary by the officer whose duty it was to censor the mail. All it said was, “Please write on the best paper you can afford. Your letters are passed from cell to cell until they literally fall to pieces.”

Millie’s thought for today: No matter what your situation may be like, you still have the ability to encourage someone who is discouraged and life someone who is feeling down. Take this story as encouragement “as I did” to give your all to someone else and do not worry about the results. No good work will go unseen and only God knows the impact that your life can have on someone else.

The only thing that we can take with us to eternity is what we have done for the Lord. There are no bank accounts in heaven to show how much your net worth was on Earth, but there will be accounts in heaven of what you did to show your life as an example in leading others to Him.

Mildred Higgins

