Union College presents 2018 film tour

Union College presents 2018-19 South Arts Film Tour

Union College is teaming up with South Arts for another year exciting of cinema.

As part of the South Arts Southern Circuit Tour of Independent Filmmakers, six films will be shown at Union College’s Rector Little Theatre. After each screening, audience members will have the opportunity to stay for a Q&A session with the filmmakers and learn behind the scene details.

This year’s tour kicks off with ‘hillbilly’, directed by Sally Rubin and Sam Cole.

hillbilly is a new documentary that dives into one of America’s deepest and most insidious stereotypes. Funded by the National Endowment for the Humanities and filmed primarily in Tennessee, Georgia, Kentucky, North Carolina, Ohio, Virginia, and West Virginia, hillbilly uncovers an unexpected community of artists, activists, educators, queer musicians, “Affrilachian” poets, and intersectional feminists — all unexpected voices emerging from this historically misunderstood region. The film offers a personal and political journey through how we see and think about poverty, southern, and rural identity in contemporary America.

Below is the 2018-2019 schedule:

September 17 – hillbilly

October 22 – Road to Race Day

With Road to Race Day, Producer/Director Cynthia Hill (Private Violence, A Chef’s Life) digs deep into stock-car racing’s marrow with unprecedented access to NASCAR’s most-winning team, Hendrick Motorsports. Holding the most titles in any major American professional sport in the last 30 years, Hendrick’s powerhouse of elite drivers has made the company the “New York Yankees of NASCAR.” NASCAR is mired in myths and stereotypes, especially as it relates to the sport’s southern heritage. But Race Day’s unique viewpoint and cinema-verite style overturns those misconceptions by offering a window into the strategies and preparations that propel these premium athletes toward the next race and ultimate success. Ordinary TV coverage of the sport focuses on driver personalities and the race outcomes, with “behind-the-scenes” moments thrown in for interest. Road to Race Day delves deeper. The series is driven by sophisticated teams of drivers, pit crews, engineers, mechanics, owners, hard-core fans, and plot lines that convey the importance of communication and commitment, and how much losing it really takes to win.

November 5 – Quiet Heroes

In Salt Lake City, Utah, the religious monoculture severely complicated the AIDS crisis, where patients received no support from—or were cast into exile by—the political, religious, and medical communities. Further, Mormon culture encouraged gay men to marry women and have a family to cure themselves of their “affliction,” counsel which led to secret affairs and accidental marital transmissions of HIV. In the entire state and intermountain region there was only one doctor to serve all HIV/AIDS patients. This is the story of her fight to save the lives of a maligned population everyone else seemed willing to just let die.

February 11 – The Blood is at the Doorstep

The Blood is at the Doorstep is a story about one family’s quest for answers, justice,

and reform after Dontre Hamilton is shot 14 times and killed by a Milwaukee Police

Officer responding to a non-emergency wellness check.

Filmed over the course of three years in the direct aftermath of Dontre’s death, this

intimate verite documentary follows his family as they channel their grief into

community organizing in an attempt to reset the narrative. Offering a painfully

realistic glimpse inside a movement born out of tragedy in what the Hollywood

Reporter calls “a clear-eyed film that finds hope within terrible circumstances, and

strength within heartbreak.”

March 18 – Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury

Parallel Love: The Story of a Band Called Luxury follows the path of Luxury, a band from small-town Georgia, who, on the cusp of success, suffer a devastating touring wreck with long-term consequences. In the intervening years, they continue to make records and three members of the band become Eastern Orthodox priests. Through interviews and archival footage, Parallel Love tells the gripping and poignant story of Luxury and documents the making of a new record, now as priests.

April 22 – The Pushouts

The Pushouts is a feature-length documentary that takes on crucial social issues. From the failures of public education to the ongoing criminalization of youth of color, to provide deep insights into the lives of our most vulnerable youth, the systems and structures of power that deny them opportunities, and what it will take to generate meaningful and urgently needed social change. Eschewing common narratives that rely on tragedy and victimization, The Pushouts is at its core a story of hope, resilience, and the power of mentorship.