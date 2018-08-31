Union College student robbed at knifepoint near campus

Barbourville Police are looking for two people accused of robbing a Union College student at knifepoint.

“The victim stated he left his dorm walking across campus. He made it to Manchester and 3rd Street when two people started walking behind him. One demanded the items on his person,” said lead investigative officer Adam Townsley. “The victim turned around and saw one guy with a knife in his hand. The victim dropped $60 he was carrying in his hand. The two guys grabbed the money and took off running down 3rd Street.”

This incident happened August 17 and police are still looking for the two men accused of the knifepoint robbery. Townsley said community members have reported seeing the two but police do not know their identities or where they are currently located. Townsley believes the two are residing somewhere between 1st and 3rd streets and does not believe they are college students, but this hasn’t been completely ruled out.

The person accused of holding the knife is described as an African American male, between 6’2” and 6’4” and skinny build. The second accused is described as an African American male, between 5’10” and 6’, stocky in build with his hair shaved on the side and longer on the top.

If anyone has any information about this case, please call the Barbourville City Police at 546-4562.

Officer Townsley is continuing this investigation alongside Chief Winston Tye, Union College Campus Safety and Kentucky State Police.

