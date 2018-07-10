Union College welcomes new VP of Academic Affairs

Union College is pleased to announce Jim Salvucci, Ph.D. as the new Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Dr. Salvucci joins Union from Buena Vista University in Iowa, where he served as Vice President of Academic Affairs and Dean of Faculty. He began his career in higher education in 1990 as an adjunct professor of English at LaGuardia Community College in Queens, New York. He earned his bachelor’s degree in English from Bard College in New York, his master’s at Queens College/CUNY, and his Ph.D. from the University of Toronto.

“Union College is an inspiring destination for me,” said Dr. Salvucci. “I have dedicated the bulk of my career to small, comprehensive colleges with a liberal arts core, such as Union. But, Union offers much more than familiarity. Union College has a solid reputation in higher education, but it is anticipation of Union’s future that attracts me as the college continues to prosper while fulfilling its mission and its commitment to student success.”

“In partnership with President Hawkins, my administrative colleagues, and the faculty, I intend to explore innovations to deliver the education and service Union is known for in the most efficient and effective means available,” said Dr. Salvucci. “Higher education, like many other institutions, is going through rapid transformation. Union must keep, and exceed, the pace of change while honoring its mission, history, and identity.”

“Our search committee spent many hours reviewing materials and conducting interviews. I am grateful for their commitment to bringing the best candidates forward” said Union College President Dr. Marcia Hawkins. Dr. Hawkins expressed her confidence that “Jim Salvucci will bring a transparency, energy and creativity that will serve Union very well.”

Dr. Salvucci began his position July 1, 2018.