Union gives back through Golden Can competition

It’s time for the Golden Can competition again and Union College is asking for the community’s help to collect food donations.

Now in its seventh year, the Golden Can trophy is awarded to the college that collects the most food. The food is then donated to local food pantries, making sure families do not go without, especially around the holiday season. Currently, Union College and the University of the Cumberlands are the two colleges that participate.

Union College won the Golden Can trophy last year after it collected over 28,000 pounds of food. This year, Director of Civic Engagement James Becknell wants to keep the trophy in its rightful place at Union College.

