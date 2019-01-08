Union mourns vice president’s death

Union College announced this morning, January 8, that Steve Hoskins, Vice President of Business and Financial Services, has passed away.

“It is with a heavy heart that Union College announces that Vice President Steve Hoskins has passed away this morning. Steve’s profound impact on the campus has been felt in all areas, and we are struggling to put to words the scope of our collective grief,” said Brian Strunk, Executive Director of Advancement. “Additional details, as we become aware of them, will be released to the community, in coordination with the wishes with the family.”