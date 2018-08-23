Union students filled with encouragement at CIRCLES

By Charley Cecil

Union College started the circle once more during their annual Circles ceremony.

The ceremony took place Monday, August 20 in the Conway Boatman Chapel, welcoming not only new members of the Union College family, but Barbourville community members and leaders as well.

At this ceremony, students are gifted a medallion to keep with them all four years of college until they graduate. When they graduate they will give the medallion to the teacher that has inspired them the most thereby completing the circle.

“Circles for me is very new. I’ve never been in a school environment that promotes something like this… so it was pretty insightful” says freshman Garett Palmer-Owen, from south Africa.

During the ceremony, speakers such as Eddie Campbell brought encouraging words for the new school year to everyone in the chapel.

“Never let the storms get in the way, never let the bumps, or the bruises, or the tears let you lose sight on the goal of changing the world,” said Campbell.

He then sung “You’ll Never Walk Alone” to the new students.

After the ceremony, students, staff and community members alike were welcomed into the Sharp building for refreshments.

In response to what the Circles ceremony says about Union, incoming student Seth Burke replied, “I think that it shows how much the faculty cares and I also think it shows how much the community actually cares.”