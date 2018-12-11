Union wins Golden Can

This year’s Pursuit of the Golden Can, an annual food drive through Kentucky Harvest Southeast, closed and Union College has won once again. The real winners, though, are the nearly 5,000 people who will have complete meals this holiday season.

The Pursuit of the Golden Can is an annual competition between Union College and the University of the Cumberlands. Each college competes to see who can collect the most food. The food is then donated to local food pantries, ensuring no one goes without during the holiday season.

This year, Union collected 31,463 lbs. of food and Kentucky Harvest President David Barton couldn’t be happier with the results.

