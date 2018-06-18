UNITE Soccer Camp wraps up

The Knox County UNITE and BYSA Camp is once again in the books. More than 50 youth registered for this free camp that involved not only soccer instruction but character education and food as well. Youth participated for four evenings at the Union College football field under the direction of Thomas Pazo, Assistant Union College Men’s Soccer Coach, and Filipe, Union College Soccer Team Goal Keeper. Assisting with food was KCEOC and Christian Appalachian Project Sharing. Substance Abuse Prevention speakers included Thomas Pazo, Assistant County and Commonwealth Attorney Chris Mills, Bell County Drug Court Staff, and Deputy Sheriff Carl Frith. Angie Payne organized the camp with the assistance of Knox County UNITE volunteers Dwight Davis, Marcia Dixon, Lisa Phipps, and Claudia Greenwood. Photo Submitted