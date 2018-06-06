UNITE summer events in full swing

If you, like so many others across Knox County, find your kids without activities to keep them busy during the summer months, the Knox County UNITE Coalition has you covered.

UNITE will offer a Shoot Hoops, Not Drugs basketball camp on June 26 with Jared Polson. This event will be held at Bell County High School from 4 to 7 p.m. and is free of charge. Kids will also receive a t-shirt, basketball and be entered for a basketball goal drawing. Snack and supper will be provided by KCEOC at the event.

“Every single year, we do these camps,” said Carl Varney with UNITE. “We want you to come out to this. It’s going to be an awesome event.”

This is the closest of five basketball camps held around the Commonwealth this summer. For more information, including the other four locations, visit operationunite.org/2018/06/5-shoot-hoops-camps-planned/.

