UPDATED: Woman arrested after threatening to shoot inside doctor’s office

A woman is behind bars after police say she threatened to shoot through the waiting area glass of a local doctor’s office.

On February 26 at approximately 10:30 a.m., Knox 911 Dispatch received a call from a Family Health Care Associates employee stating Marilyn Monroe Goldesberry, 47, of Wallins, was inside the office lobby and had threatened to shoot through the glass of the waiting area. A press release from Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye says that when Patrolmen Adam Townsley and Eric Martin arrived at the scene, employees stated Goldesberry left on foot, walking on U.S. 25E.

Officers found Goldesberry on a porch near Bradley Martin Lane and she admitted to making the threats. Goldesberry also told officers she had a gun inside her purse, which turned out to be an ink pen. Chief Tye states that along with brandishing the ink pen at officers, Goldesberry became disorderly by screaming, cursing and causing public alarm while being put in the patrol car.

According to Family Health Care Administrator Kevin Buchanan, Goldesberry stopped by the office around 8:30 that morning before returning later with threats. During her 8:30 a.m. visit, Goldesberry claimed she had a screw in her hand and needed an ambulance. Upon examination, staff could not find anything wrong with Goldesberry’s hand. Police were dispatched but no arrests were made at that time. Buchanan stated Goldesberry is neither a patient nor a relation to any patient in the office.

Goldesberry is charged with menacing, resisting arrest, third-degree terroristic threatening, second-degree disorderly conduct, second-degree wanton endangerment and a Harlan County Bench Warrant for failure to appear. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

At this time, it is unknown if drugs were a contributing factor. Patrolman Townsley is in charge of the investigation and was assisted by Chief Winston Tye and Patrolman Eric Martin.