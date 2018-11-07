Upsets highlight election

Heavy voter turnout brought some surprises and put several new faces into county-wide leadership positions.

“The election process went well,” said Knox County Clerk Mike Corey. “The election officers did a fantastic job. Everything went well.”

According to Corey, voter turnout was estimated to be about 9,500 voters. Out of 24,541 registered voters, turnout is estimated to be just below 40%, which is higher than in recent elections. Corey said while overall voter turnout was moderate across Knox County, it was high in some precincts with poll lines reported well after 6 p.m.

To accommodate the heavier voter turnout, a fourth voting machine was added to the South Barbourville district.

In the upset of the evening, 15-year office holder for the position of PVA (Property Valuation Administrator), Bill Oxendine (D), was ousted by political newcomer and challenger, Bob Blevins (R). Blevins’ 4,883 to Oxendine’s 4,526 votes secured the win. Oxendine first took office in 2003. Blevins is also the son of incumbent Mike Blevins, who also won reelection as Knox County’s coroner after an uncontested General Election campaign.

