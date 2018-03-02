Valentine speaks to DAR

The Dr. Thomas Walker Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution (DAR) met on Saturday, February 10, at Union College Student Center and enjoyed a delicious buffet breakfast provided by the Union College Food Service. In the absence of Claudia Greenwood, Regent, the First Vice Regent Mary Alice Lay presided at the meeting. Plans were discussed for the upcoming state conference on March 23-25 at the Downtown Hilton in Lexington. Steve Valentine, a faithful Knox County Museum worker and Knox County Historian, spoke to the group about the founding of the Dr. Thomas Walker State Site. Ladies enjoyed learning about the history of this notable place.