Vest maker honors deputy with calendar

A Knox County Sheriff’s Deputy will have his face on calendars world-wide after nearly losing his life last summer.

When deputies Claude Hudson and Keith “Buster” Liford were shot in the line of duty last summer after serving a warrant, the bullet-proof vest Hudson was wearing is credited with saving not only his life, but also Liford’s and Constable Reed Murphy, who assisted them in serving the warrant. The gunshot Hudson took to his chest was stopped by his badge and the Kevlar vest he was wearing underneath, enabling him to take down the gunman who was shooting at them. While Liford wasn’t wearing Kevlar at the time, the injuries he sustained wouldn’t have been prevented from wearing the vest as he was shot from a side trajectory.

