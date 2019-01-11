Vora joins ARH staff

Cumberland Valley Medical and Surgical Associates—Barbourville and Barbourville ARH Hospital are pleased to have Raju N. Vora, MD, join ARH as an employed physician.

Dr. Vora, a well-known gastroenterologist in Bell, Knox and Whitley counties, completed a fellowship in gastroenterology from Misericordia Hospital in New York, New York and University of KY Medical Center. Dr. Vora is board certified in internal medicine and gastroenterology. He has been caring for patients in southeastern Kentucky for over 35 years.

Dr. Vora specializes in digestive health and performs colonoscopies, EGD’s and ERCP’s to identify gallstones, tumors, or scar tissue in the colon and bile duct area and liver disease such as Hepatitis and Cirrhosis. Melanie Dykes, APRN, who has worked alongside Dr. Vora joins him at Barbourville ARH.

