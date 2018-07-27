Voting machines inspected ahead of November election

Election Systems & Software technicians stopped by Clerk Mike Corey’s office on July 24 to perform general maintenance on Knox County’s 86 voting machines. Technicians Jody Basye, pictured, and Michael Randall ran diagnostics on each machine and confirmed that everything checked out ok for the general election on November 6.

“Our equipment is in excellent condition, no question,” said Corey, who noted they only found minor issues including three broken latches and one weak battery, which will be replaced. “Nothing that would cause a serious problem.”

To assure voters, the technicians also performed an accuracy test on all of the machines with a sample ballot, which passed with flying colors.

Photo by Tasha Stewart