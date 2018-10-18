Voyeurism case waiting on witnesses

Witnesses need to be subpoenaed to court before the voyeurism case against Bobby Sewell, Jr., 47, of Gray, can continue.

At the October 16 pretrial conference in the Knox County District Court, Judge Skip Hammons asked for any witnesses in the case to step forward. When the court learned no one was present, Attorney Chris Mills said, “Where this was returned by the Grand Jury on 9/28, more than likely, it’s been such a quick turnaround that we’ve not been able to get subpoenas out and served.”

Judge Hammons set an additional pretrial conference for November 13 at 9:30 a.m. In the meantime, the court will issue and serve subpoenas for this case.

