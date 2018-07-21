‘We should never take good water for granted but cherish it as a blessing’

Hot July days calls for water; we need lots of drinking water and bathing water as well as water to cook with and wash clothes. We were so fortunate to have both at the farm and house that we selected or rather, it selected us, in August of 1958. It is hard to beat the drinking water temperature and taste of a deep drilled well with a pitcher pump. There was one waiting for us on those hot mornings back in 1958; what a blessing. It was just ten feet from the back porch and quickly became a gathering place. Oh, that long handle just went up and down and the cool refreshing water poured out and the dipper fulls were so welcomed as we took turns drinking that water. It was neither too warm nor too cold; just right and so refreshing. Even to this day with our ice cubes, frozen water in the jar and even the electric water cooler, I remember that “just so right” water. We did take water into the kitchen by the bucket for cooking and washing, but the most refreshing water was straight from the pump. It did not freeze even in the winter time because it came from deep in the ground.

We also had an open well, hand dug and laid up with rock sides. For several years that was our source for our wash water for clothes. We would pull up water in buckets, pour it in the big black pot and heat it over an open fire. It was “soft” water which did a better job of washing clothes than the “hard” water from the deep well.

There was another source of water at the farm―Stinking Creek! We did so enjoy bathing and swimming in the creek. It was even better after we built the bridge and dug the new creek channel straight down along the road. It was deeper and wider than the existing creek channel which made for a small lake for several years before it gradually filled up with sediment. We took advantage of our little lake and had many swimming times under the bridge. We even had swimming lessons especially on the weekends. We introduced many girls to the pleasure of swimming back then when girls were not encouraged to swim.

We should never take good water for granted but cherish it as a blessing.