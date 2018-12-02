News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Sunday, December 2, 2018
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Weekly cartoon
Columns
Weekly cartoon
By
Terry Wise
-
December 2, 2018
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
‘…there must be a fox in the hen houses’
‘We have already had a taste of cold weather’
Weekly puzzles
EDITOR PICKS
KCEOC hosts first annual Casino Night
November 15, 2018
Freedom from a different perspective
November 8, 2018
Helton honored for service
November 8, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
5270
Columns
229
Other
137
Sports
121
Obituaries
105
Features
40
Classifieds
20
For Rent
10
Legal Notices
9
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Want your spirits lifted? Visiting the zoo and going to church...
Roger Alford
-
December 2, 2018
‘…there must be a fox in the hen houses’
Mildred Higgins
-
December 2, 2018
Edit with Live CSS