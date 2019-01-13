News
Newspaper in Education
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Sunday, January 13, 2019
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Newspaper in Education
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Weekly cartoon
Columns
Weekly cartoon
By
Terry Wise
-
January 13, 2019
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Just Eggcellent!
‘…we are still here doing basically the same old things’
Weekly puzzles
EDITOR PICKS
Healthy foods available with WIC
January 3, 2019
A life lived for education
December 18, 2018
Grand prize cash for Christmas
December 12, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
5394
Columns
263
Other
137
Sports
122
Obituaries
105
Features
43
Classifieds
11
For Rent
11
Media
5
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Just Eggcellent!
Kristy Cole
-
January 12, 2019
‘…we are still here doing basically the same old things’
Irma Gall
-
January 12, 2019
Edit with Live CSS