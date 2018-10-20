News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Saturday, October 20, 2018
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Weekly Puzzle
Columns
Weekly Puzzle
By
Staff Writer
-
October 20, 2018
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Americans spend 2 1/2 days each year looking for keys and things
‘Summer vacation from school was freedom for all the old gang’
Weekly cartoon
EDITOR PICKS
Union students asking for community’s help
October 4, 2018
Happy 75th Birthday!
September 25, 2018
Welcome, Baby Townsley!
September 25, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
5147
Columns
192
Other
137
Sports
118
Obituaries
105
Features
33
Classifieds
16
For Rent
7
Legal Notices
7
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Released from Knox County Detention Center 10/18/18 (Thursday)
Staff Writer
-
October 19, 2018
Charges mount for Corbin man after arrest warrant served
Charley Cecil
-
October 19, 2018
Edit with Live CSS