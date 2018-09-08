News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Saturday, September 8, 2018
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Weekly puzzles
Columns
Weekly puzzles
By
Staff Writer
-
September 8, 2018
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
The best dad ever? Little boys love to brag on their fathers
Celebrating “Miss” Daisy Messer’s 100th birthday!
Weekly cartoon
EDITOR PICKS
The United Methodist Mountain Mission celebrates 75 years of work
August 22, 2018
Townsley honored with Governor’s Award
August 21, 2018
Local store rolls out kid-friendly carts
July 30, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
5015
Columns
159
Other
137
Obituaries
105
Sports
103
Features
29
Classifieds
14
For Rent
8
Media
5
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Hoffmans swimming in awards
Staff Writer
-
September 7, 2018
Standoff man to plead guilty
Tasha Stewart
-
September 7, 2018
Edit with Live CSS