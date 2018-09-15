News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Saturday, September 15, 2018
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Weekly puzzles
Columns
Weekly puzzles
By
Staff Writer
-
September 15, 2018
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Acting like a monkey can land a person in serious trouble
‘Life is a test and this world a place of trial’
Weekly cartoon
EDITOR PICKS
The United Methodist Mountain Mission celebrates 75 years of work
August 22, 2018
Townsley honored with Governor’s Award
August 21, 2018
Local store rolls out kid-friendly carts
July 30, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
5042
Columns
164
Other
137
Obituaries
105
Sports
103
Features
29
Classifieds
8
For Rent
7
Media
5
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Casey’s Law gives families the tools to save loved ones
Charles Myrick
-
September 14, 2018
Knox School District fails financial transparency
Jay Nolan
-
September 14, 2018
Edit with Live CSS