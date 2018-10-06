News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Saturday, October 6, 2018
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
Columns
Weekly Puzzles
Columns
Weekly Puzzles
By
Staff Writer
-
October 6, 2018
You must be logged in to view this content.
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Word of elderly couple’s divorce brings their children home for visit
‘Eventually you will reach a point when you stop lying about your age’
Weekly cartoon
EDITOR PICKS
Union students asking for community’s help
October 4, 2018
Happy 75th Birthday!
September 25, 2018
Welcome, Baby Townsley!
September 25, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
5106
Columns
180
Other
137
Sports
116
Obituaries
105
Features
33
Classifieds
10
For Rent
7
Media
5
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Child sexual exploitation case continued
Tasha Stewart
-
October 5, 2018
Wilson sentenced for standoff
Tasha Stewart
-
October 5, 2018
Edit with Live CSS