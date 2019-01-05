News
Newspaper in Education
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Search
Saturday, January 5, 2019
Log In
Subscribe
Log Out
The Mountain Advocate
News
Newspaper in Education
Obituaries
About Us
Staff
Columns
Features
Sports
Events
Digital Edition
Classifieds
For Sale
Looking to Buy
For Rent
Employment
Yard Sales
Legal Notices
Subscribe
Account
Recover Password
Log-In
Home
News
Weekly puzzles
News
Weekly puzzles
By
Staff Writer
-
January 5, 2019
RELATED ARTICLES
MORE FROM AUTHOR
Released from Knox County Detention Center
License plate lands man on naughty list
Hope springs eternal for local golf course
EDITOR PICKS
Healthy foods available with WIC
January 3, 2019
A life lived for education
December 18, 2018
Grand prize cash for Christmas
December 12, 2018
POPULAR POSTS
Illegal alcohol sales cases dismissed
February 17, 2018
Man arrested on drug charges
February 20, 2018
Cha-ching for love song guess
February 20, 2018
POPULAR CATEGORY
News
5371
Columns
256
Other
137
Sports
122
Obituaries
105
Features
43
Classifieds
8
For Rent
7
Media
5
© 2018. The Mountain Advocate. All Rights Reserved.
MORE STORIES
Here comes a diet!
Kristy Cole
-
January 5, 2019
‘…cast a shadow even in the night hours’
Irma Gall
-
January 5, 2019
Edit with Live CSS