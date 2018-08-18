August is the Sunday of Summer, it’s nearing its end. I have always heard that time flies as you get older. This is certainly true. Only yesterday it seems, I was young and carefree cruising Knox Street on long summer nights. Now when I cruise downtown, it’s in a rush to my job. And hopefully someday, a long time from now, I’ll make one last cruise from my quaint, little hometown to my final resting place.

This time of year makes me think of how brief time is. My husband’s father’s family has their annual meeting on the hill gathered along the hillside of Cole’s Branch Cemetary. The weekend before is his mother’s Mills family meeting on the hill where her people are buried at Mill Creek. It’s a unique experience because you dont hear of many people doing it anymore, especially those old country churches are becoming less and less. It’s nice to see familiar faces and of course new, gather to sing old hymns, hear preaching while nestled under tall oak trees, and remembering those who are no longer with us. Just the drive there fills me with nostalgia. The old barns, gardens full of corn, and an old country church around every curve, some still with outhouses sitting along the creek bank. I have even snuck out of one of those churches once, just to throw rocks at one while my oldest sister Jean snuck inside to smoke.

What a great time of fellowship with friends and family. Did I mention there is food? Glorious tables full of treasures from the garden, gobs of fried chicken and dumplings, enough deviled eggs for an army, and the desserts, there are no words.

My mother-in-law, Viola Cole, goes all out. She cooks like it may be the last supper. This recipe is her signature dessert, especially in the summer when you don’t want to get the house hot from using the oven. I hope you enjoy, and maybe I’ll see you there Sunday! Email me your recipes kdcole1120@gmail.com

Cole’s Graham Cracker Delight

3 pkgs of graham crackers

4 (3.4 oz) pkgs of instant vanilla pudding

2 tbsp. sour cream

16 oz. frozen whipped topping (thawed)

half cup of chocolate frosting

Prepare instant pudding mix as directed on box. Leave off 1 cup of milk when preparing for thicker consistency if desired. Once mixed, allow it to set up a few minutes until thick. Combine whipped topping and sour cream to mixture; mix well. In a 9×13 pan, layer the bottom with graham crackers. Spread layer of pudding mixture, followed by another layer of graham crackers, and repeat. At the end, make sure the graham crackers are the top layer. Take dollop of chocolate frosting and microwave 10 seconds or until thinned and drizzle on top of graham crackers. Refrigerate overnight.