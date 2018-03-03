What will bring jobs here?

When it comes to bringing business to Knox County, what do you think it will take to get the job done? Many say more restaurants. Some will say more hotels, and others will say proximity to an airport or railway.

I would venture to say it’s a workforce ready and waiting for exciting, well-paying jobs.

If we’re to expect to see projects bring jobs here, we have to continue training a highly-skilled vocational workforce. I am pleased to see a push for more emphasis on these trade jobs.

If you have ideas on what our community should do to bring jobs here, share them with me! Write me at editor@mountainadvocate.com and let’s talk about it!