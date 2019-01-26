When life gives you lemons

Back in late spring of last year, we went to a nursery in Laurel county that exceeded my expectations of an elaborate floral fantasy. I have always loved working in the yard and flower beds since I was a child. This particular nursery had nearly anything you wanted. It was organized and personally, I could have stayed all day.

It was during this trip, that my husband Nick found something that peaked his interest. I will admit, he can sometimes have horrible taste in gardening, such as that one time he wanted to grow yellow watermelon plants or pear shaped cherry tomatoes. I think it’s often something more unique he goes for, rather than taste or practicality. Anyhow, he found a Meyer Lemon tree. Intrigued by the idea of having lemons at hand year round, he brought that little sprout home. I make a homemade Lemonade throughout summer and I’m sure he envisioned many a pitcher of it being made with the fruits of the tree. Of course I have fertilized and pruned, and we had to relocate it in it’s heavy pot to our dining room for winter, this tree has began to grow and widen. With it’s growth came fragrant blooms followed by tiny green buds that formed into yellow balls and now full size lemons. Although the weather isnt making me crave it, he is ready for his lemonade.

If you are not quite ready for a glass of lemonade, there is another version that may make you feel like summer is near. It contains pineapple, and pineapple has natural properties that can help with a cough so it may be worth a try when recovering from winter colds as well. As they often say, fake it til ya make it, I might as well have some sunshine in a glass! If you have a recipe you would like to share email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Pineapple Lemonade

Ingredients:

1 c. Country Time Lemonade mix

3 c. cold water

1 can chilled pineapple juice (46 ounce)

2 cans Sprite soda

Directions: Add mix, water, juice, and Sprite to large pitcher, mix well. Refridgerate or serve over ice. Garnish with a pineapple chunk.