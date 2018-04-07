When life gives you lemons

Spring is here and for some of us, the extensive cleaning begins. It’s a time to declutter, and air out the house, letting that fresh breeze fill the home. I love spring and the renewal of motivation it brings. I feel energized and optimistic, and living in a fixer upper, you need all that can stand.

My husband Nick is on Spring Break this week. Although we wish we were with Knox Central baseball team enjoying the beach, we have a list of chores that must be completed. We are already on the beginings of a major kitchen renovation, so our so-called honey do list continues to grow. However optimistic I may be, there are just not enough hours in the day to get it all done.

If you are looking for a treat that is packed with flavor and easy to throw together, ya gotta try these Lemon Bars! If you have a favorite recipe that you would like to be featured, email me at kdcole1120@gmail.com.

Lemon Bars

Ingredients:

2 sticks salted butter, cut into small cubes, plus more for the pan

2 c. all-purpose flour

1/2 c. granulated sugar

1/4 tsp salt

Filling:

1 1/2 c. sugar

1/4 c. all-purpose flour

4 large eggs

Grated zest and juice of 4 lemons

Powdered sugar, for topping

Directions:

For the crust; preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease 9 x13 pan with butter. You may use an 8×10 pan if you wish bars to be a little thicker. Stir together flour, sugar, and salt in.large bowl. Add the butter and use a pastry cutter to cut it all together until mixture resembles fine crumbs. Press evenly into the bottom of the prepared pan. Bake until golden, 25-30 minutes. Transfer to a rack to cool. For the filling; Stir the sugar with the flour in a medium bowl. Crack in the eggs and whisk to combine. Mix the lemon zest and just. Pour the filling onto the crust and bake until just set, about 25 minutes. Let the bars cool slightly, then refridgerate until completely cooled and set at least 2 hours. Cut into pieces and sift powdered sugar over the top.