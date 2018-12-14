Where there’s a will, there’s a way

Crime is up. The population is down. We make just around half of what other Kentuckians do. A recent study by Union College School of Nursing does not paint a pretty picture of the state of affairs for those of us living in Knox County. But there is hope and opportunity here, for those willing to look for it.

Dr. Lisa Abner’s students will soon graduate from Union College as nurses, and many of them plan to stay and work in this area. As a result, they conducted a community assessment of Knox County to help understand the community, its needs, and how to address them. After all, we have to be of sound mind and body, if we are going to get to work, right?

You must be logged in to view this content.