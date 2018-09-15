Where were you on 9/11?

I always heard you will never forget where u were when something tragic happens. People never forgot where they were when JFK got shot, when Duke beat UK thanks to Laetner, and when 9/11 occurred. I remember I was up getting ready with the television playing in the background. Nearly every channel was interrupted by breaking news of a plane crash. At first, it seemed like a freak accident, then there was news of another crash near the Pentagon. My mind was trying to determine what was happening. My thoughts were suspecting some type of unforeseen y2k fluke that finally caught up with us or a glitch in the so-called electrical grid. Then I witnessed another plan on a live television newsfeed occur. Reporters were crying and the destruction of the towers began to escalate. Standing frozen in the living room, I could only call out to my mother who was still in bed. It was scary and strange, we had been under a carefully planned attack in our own backyard.

It was also a day that our family would never forget as we lost Mammaw Cole (Rose Garland Cole) that day. It was a day of fear and confusion, followed by grief. A strong and willful woman of many years who could not hold on any longer. Most everyone remembers her as a school teacher at Dewitt School but we knew her as Mammaw. Her little rock house nestled in the curve with a big barn and the creek banks in the distance. We played hide and seek in the barn, hung out on the concrete steps of her front porch, and piled on the old plaid couch to watch tv. Days spent at her house were always fun.

My Aunt Adean Cole (her daughter in law) saved some of Mammaw Cole’s best recipes, those little reminders of such a strong woman. We laughed tonight talking about them, this must’ve been one of her personal favs as she had it written down 3 seperate times. I hope you enjoy it, and if you have a Fall recipe you would like to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Rose’s Butterscotch Pie

Ingredients:

1 c. packed brown sugar

4 tbsp. cornstarch

1/2 tsp. salt

2 c. milk

2 egg yolks, beaten

1 tbsp. butter

1 tsp. vanilla

1 (9 inch) pie crust, baked

Directions:

In top of double boiler, combine brown sugar, cornstarch, salt, and milk. Cook, stirring constantly, until mixture starts to thicken, about 20 minutes. Whisk in egg yolks; continue to cook and stir until filling is thickened. While pudding mixture is cooking, preheat oven to 400 degrees. Remove pudding mixture from heat, stir in butter and vanilla. Pour filling into prepared pie crust. Bake in preheated oven until top begins to brown, about 5 minutes.