White Christmas Pies for all

Well here we are Christmas is practically here. I’m still rushing to buy the last of the gifts, groceries need to be bought, and I have laundry piled head high! This holiday season has really came too soon. Normally I feel ready, but I’m still digging looking for my ugly Christmas sweaters. I hope I’m not the only one feeling a little overwhelmed.

Growing up, my mom never put the tree up early like most of us do now. Best I can remember was maybe she let us start decorating that first weekend in December and kept the tree up til January for good luck. My mom never seemed distraught or overwhelmed, but she would certainly run us out the kitchen while cooking Christmas dinner.

I don’t know how she did it. She worked a full time job and was able to come home and throw together a complete Christmas feast and never complained! I guess that’s the power of a hard working mother.

If you are trying to hold Christmas together by the seams, this a great recipe that will satisfy the masses. If you have a family favorite recipe, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

This Christmas, remember the less fortunate and those who may be lonely, they may like a sample of this pie as well. Merry Christmas!

White Christmas Pie

Ingredients:

2 c. pineapple juice

1/2 c. all aside. se flour

1/4 tsp salt

1 tsp vanilla extract

1 tbsp almond extract

2 pigs unflavored gelatin

1/4 c. water

1 lemon

1 1/2 c. flaked coconut

1 container whipped topping

1 large egg white

1/4 tsp cream of tartar

2 tbsp sugar

Red and green maraschino cherries, optional

1 9 inch baked pie shell

Directions: Combine 1/2 c. flour and 1/4 c Pineapple juice mixing until creamy; set aside. In large saucepan put 1 3/4 c.pineapple juice and bring to a boil. Slowly stir in salt, vanilla, and almond extracts. Dissolve unflavored gelatin in water and add to saucepan mixture. Slowly stir in pineapple juice and flour mixture stirring until thickened. Set this custard aside to cool. Add juice of lemon and flaked coconut to pineapple custard. Add whipped topping to custard mixture folding in gently. Beat 1 egg white and cream of tartar til stiff peaks form, slowly add sugar and beat til stiff peaks form again. Fold this into custard mixture gently. Spoon all mixture evenly into prebaked pie shell. Sprinkle remaining coconut over top and decorate with red and green cherries. Chill in refrigerator until set and ready to serve.