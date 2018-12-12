Who’s to blame?

Just a quick glance in the general direction of the Daniel Boone statue on Court Square will yield no major concerns; however, a closer examination will show the statue has indeed moved.

The statue moved as a result of an incident during the early morning hours on November 25 when a car collided into the statue, pushing it approximately four feet off its base. While the statue didn’t face any major damages, it now needs to be moved back into its original position. Currently, officials are still trying to sort out who will be responsible for this.

