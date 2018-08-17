Mr. William Calvin Eagle, 78, of Gray, passed away Friday evening, July 27, 2018 at the Barbourville ARH Hospital. He was the son of the late Owen and Laeuna Dozier Eagle born on August 9, 1939 at Gray.

Calvin was a retired mechanic and a member of the Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church, Cumberland Valley Lodge #751 F & AM and the Oleika Shrine Temple. He enjoyed riding his great grandchildren on his golf cart and attending church.

On July 20, 1959, he united in marriage with Hazel VanBever and to this union a son was born.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two sisters, Pearl Partin and Jewell Eagle and two brothers, Russell and Finley Eagle.

Survivors include his loving wife, Hazel Eagle of Gray; a son, Larry Eagle and wife, Brenda, of Gray; two grandchildren, Adam Eagle and Justin Eagle and wife, Heather; two great grandchildren, Madison and Tucker Eagle; among other loved ones and dear friends.

His funeral service was conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Wednesday, August 1 at 2 P.M. with Rev. Garrett Garland and Rev. Terry Roberts officiating. He was laid to rest in the Brafford Cemetery at Gray.

Casket bearers were John Thomas Elliott, Will Sexton, Evan Maxie, Charles Maxie, Richard Bryant, Randall Campbell, Todd Partin and Harvey Garland. Honorary bearers were Dr. Ashburn, Dr. Vora, Dr. West and the staff of the Barbourville ARH Hospital.

Arrangements were under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.