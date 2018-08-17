Mr. William R. “Randy” Saunders II, 53, of Barbourville, passed away Friday morning, July 27, 2018. He was the son of Priscilla “Von” Woolum Saunders and the late William Randall Saunders born on February 18, 1965 in Corbin.

Randy was an employee of National Management Resources and was a carpenter on the trades team at Union College, a member of the Old Poplar Creek Baptist Church and enjoyed woodworking.

On March 5, 1993, he united in marriage with Vicky Adams.

In addition to his father, he was preceded in death by an infant sister, Carolyn Saunders; a stepson, Billy J. Broughton and grandparents, D. H. Woolum and Lewis and Edna Sanders.

Survivors include his loving wife, Vicky Adams Saunders of Barbourville; his mother, Priscilla “Von” Saunders of Barbourville; a son, Doug Saunders; a stepdaughter, Jodi Bargo and husband, Rev. Aaron, of London; two sisters, Suzanne Saunders of Barbourville and Connie Arter and husband, Kent, of West Chester, OH; his grandmother, Ruby Woolum of Artemus; seven grandchildren; a niece, Reille Arter and two nephews, Christopher Saunders and Collin Arter; among other loved ones and dear friends.

A memorial service will be conducted in the chapel of the Knox Funeral Home Thursday, August 2 at 7 P.M. with Rev. Terry Broughton and Rev. Bill Mills officiating.

Serving as honorary bearers will be his friends at the Old Poplar Creek Baptist Church, the River Baptist Church and friends and co-workers at National Management Resources and Union College.

Expressions of sympathy may go to either the Old Poplar Creek Baptist Church or the River Baptist Church in his memory.

Friends may call at the funeral home Thursday after 4 P.M. until the service time.

Arrangements are under the direction of the Knox Funeral Home.