Wilson sentenced for standoff

David Ray Wilson, the man accused of causing an 11-hour standoff in January 2017, was sentenced Friday, October 5 in the Knox County Circuit Court after pleading guilty nearly one month ago.

“I only ask for the court to follow the recommended sentence,” said Wilson’s attorney, Billy Taylor.

Wilson was sentenced to a total of seven years to be served concurrently in the state penitentiary. He received five years for his first charge, third-degree burglary, and two years for his second charge, first-degree fleeing or evading. Wilson pled guilty to both charges on September 7 at a hearing with Judge Michael Caperton.

Wilson was also sentenced to $20,000 in restitution. His remaining 26 charges from the standoff were dismissed.

Wilson was originally arrested on January 28, 2017 after causing a standoff with police in a vacant home on Hobbs Hollow Road at Stephen Trace. Wilson had 28 charges against him including 13 counts of first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), four counts of third-degree terroristic threatening and first-degree burglary.