‘Wipe Out Drugs’ toilet paper challenge returns

Knox County UNITE Coalition has been challenged by the Rockcastle County UNITE Coalition to see who can spare the most squares in the “Wipe Out Drugs” challenge.

This challenge calls upon schools, churches, organizations, and businesses to collect as much toilet paper as they can. All toilet paper will be donated to local drug treatment centers such as Hope City, Chad’s Hope, Hope in the Mountains, and Isaiah House.

All toilet paper must be in its original packaging, and each roll will count as one point. You can deliver your donation to the Knox Middle School Gym on Tuesday, October 16, from 2:00pm-4:00pm, and Wednesday, October 17, from 10:00am-noon.

For more information, contact Claudia Greenwood at cgreenwo@barbourville.com.