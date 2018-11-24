Wishin’ Thanksgiving was like it used to be

Every year, I’ve noticed the older you get, the less people want to participate with Thanksgiving dinner. When I was growing up, everyone you knew piled in for a feast. It remember my Aunts, my dad’s sisters, came from near and far, both my sisters, and brother in laws. At that time, it was just my niece Becky and I at the kids table, and we were perfectly fine with that.

It wasn’t like on tv, where everyone wore perfectly matched clothes. Instead of a Lifetime movie, we resembled more of an episode of Roseanne. My Aunt Billie and Uncle Harold wore matching his and hers cat and dog t shirts. I always tell my husband, that they we are the future Uncle Harold and Aunt Billie.

My mom was always slaving away in the kitchen, hair clipped up, huffing and puffing while most of us sat a mere few feet away smelling the delicious aroma of her hard labor. We would devour a plate full of goodies in what seemed like minutes. Afterwards, bellies buldging, my oldest sister Jean would say her back hurt and ease away from a sinkful of dishes. My niece Becky and I went outside to play in the creek. Mom needed a nap. Dad visited with his sisters.

This year enjoy time with your family. The older you get, the more those good times disappear. Life is always changing, Black Friday sales are now during dinner on Thursday, and families aren’t what they used to be. I hope you spend this Thanksgiving well, and Gobble til ya wobble! If you have a great holiday recipe to share, email kdcole1120@gmail.com

Rudy’s Baked Mac and Cheese

Ingredients:

2 c..milk

2 Tbsp butter

2 Tbsp all purpose flour

1/2 salt

1/4 cracked black pepper

1 (10 oz.) block of extra sharp cheddar cheese, shredded

1/2 (16 oz.) elbow macaroni, cooked

Directions:

Microwave milk 1 1/2 minutes. Melt butter in large skillet over medium-low heat;whisk in flour until smooth. Cook, whisking constantly for 1 minute. Gradually whisk in warm milk, and whisking constantly, 5 minutes or until thickened. Whisk in salt, pepper, and 1 c. shredded cheese. Spoon mixture into 2 qt. baking dish. Top with remaining cheese. Bake 20 minutes or until golden and bubbly.