Without enough water, flowers dry up and husbands wilt

A fellow went to the flower shop and asked for geraniums.

“I’m sorry, but we have sold out of geraniums,” the clerk said, “but we have our marigolds on sale if you’d like some of them.”

“No thank you,” the man said. “It was geraniums my wife asked me to water while she was gone.”

We’re all certain to forget things from time to time. That’s why we need reminders. The Apostle Peter did that for us in a letter he wrote long years ago:

“I am stirring up your sincere mind by way of a reminder, that you should remember the words spoken by the holy prophets and the commandment of the Lord and Savior spoken by your apostles. Knowthis first of all, that in the last days scoffers will come, following after their own lusts, and saying, ‘Where is the promise of His coming? For ever since the fathers fell asleep, all continues just as it was from the beginning of creation’” (2 Peter 3:1-4).

“But do not let this one fact escape your notice, beloved, that with the Lord one day is like a thousand years, and a thousand years like one day. The Lord is not slow about His promise, as some count slowness, but is patient toward you, not wishing for any to perish but for all to come to repentance” (2 Peter 3:8-9).

Peter went on to remind us that the day will come when “when the heavens will pass away with a loud noise, the elements will burn and be dissolved, and the earth and the works on it will be dissolved.”

Many people in this world don’t want to be reminded about such things as this. Others scoff at what the Bible says on this topic.

Even so, Peter felt it crucial to remind us that God has an end planned for this world, and because that end is fast approaching, we need to get ready.

The man in the opening story went to the flower shop to find geraniums to prepare for his wife’s return.

It’s not flowers we need to prepare for Christ’s return. For that, we need salvation. And, while a flower shop may sell out of geraniums, Christ never runs short of salvation.

Roger Alford offers words of encouragement to residents of America’s heartland. Reach him at rogeralford1@gmail.com.