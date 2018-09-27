Woman admits to sodomizing child

A Barbourville woman has turned herself in to authorities after she confessed to sodomizing her child.

On September 16, Lora Ethel Davis, 28,

of Barbourville, called Knox County dispatch stating she needed to speak with an officer. According to her arrest citation, Davis wrote out a statement to police where “she confessed to sodomizing her now 9 year old child 3-4 years ago.” Davis further told police “she needed to go to jail so her kids could have justice.”

You must be logged in to view this content.