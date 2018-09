A Walker, Ky. woman has been accused of driving under the influence, along with possession of drugs and a weapon.

On Monday, September 17, the Knox County Sheriff’s Department pulled over a woman driving at high speeds in the rain going north on North Ky. 11. During Deputy Claude Hudson’s investigation, a 9mm handgun, five small Ziploc baggies containing suspected methamphetamine, and a set of digital scales were located.

