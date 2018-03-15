Woman leads police in high-speed pursuit

An Ohio woman is behind bars after leading police in a multi-county, high-speed pursuit.

According to Barbourville Police Chief Winston Tye, on March 7, the BPD received a call from a local business stating a vehicle in the parking lot was acting suspicious. When Officer Josh Lawson checked on the vehicle, the driver, Kristina Chandler, 27, of Middletown, Oh, sped off on US 25E, traveling south toward Pineville at a high rate of speed. The vehicle was pursued all the way to Pineville Community Hospital on 25E where it was boxed in and Chandler was taken into custody.

Chandler is charged with first-degree fleeing or evading police (motor vehicle), reckless driving, speeding 26 MPH or more over the limit, first-degree wanton endangerment (police officer), third-degree assault (police officer), operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol or drugs (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, resisting arrest and first-degree criminal mischief. She was lodged in the Knox County Detention Center.

Officer Lawson was assisted by Detective Steve Owens, Officer Clay Helton, Kentucky State Police, the Pineville Police Department and the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.