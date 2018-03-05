Woman’s Study Club hears about upcoming Relay for Life in April

Great hospitality! Delicious food! Beautiful surroundings! That’s what was enjoyed at the home of Mary Alice Lay in Barbourville at the February Barbourville Woman’s Study Club Meeting. Before the business meeting the group heard from Sherry Payne, Community Health Advisor Specialist with the American Cancer Society. Sherry has much knowledge and passion about cancer as she is a 1998 colon cancer survivor. Sherry shared some of the many things that the American Cancer Society does for patients and patients’ families – transportation to treatment, wigs, grief counseling referrals, research, etc.

This year the Knox County Relay for Life will be held on Friday, April 27, 6:00 p.m. – 11:00 p.m. on the Court Square in Barbourville. The theme will be “Colors of Hope” at the Court Square block party. The festivities will begin at 6:00 p.m. with a “Celebrating Survivors” walk before the teams begin to walk. Activities are being planned for the evening by Missy Scent. The Luminary Service in honor of or in memory of those who have had cancer will begin at 10:00 p.m. There are about six or eight continuing teams for the event and about six or eight more are needed. Teams need to have fundraisers before the Relay event. This year food and craft vendors will also be a part of the event.

Mrs. Payne informed the group that in 2017 20 patients from Knox County had utilized the Hope Lodge in Lexington staying a total of 184 nights. This was a savings to the families of approximately $25,000. The American Cancer Society now has partnerships with some hotels in Lexington if the Hope Lodge has no vacancies.

The group learned much from the presentation. The next Woman’s Meeting will be held on Tuesday, March 6.