Wrestling coming to Thunder

Let’s get ready to rumble, Barbourville! Traditional Southern Wrestling is ready to bring one night of professional wrestling to town.

Scheduled for August 4, TSW will set up on Court Square in conjunction with Knox Street Thunder. It will feature a 16-foot square ring, seating for hundreds and spotlights, bringing the real wrestling feel to the event.

TSW is 100 percent family-friendly, offering clean, southern wrestling for all ages to watch and enjoy. It will include a long list of wrestlers including Barbourville locals Brad Riley, Vengance and Masked Marvel.

You must be logged in to view this content.