Yes, one of the fun things of fall is “nuttin.”

It is “nuttin” time. The nuts are falling, ready for harvest along Stinking Creek. We have heard tales of the value of the American chestnut tree that used to be a vital part of life here. It supplied wood for lumber and posts and nuts for both animals and people. It was said hogs grew fat at this time of the year from the nuts to carry them over for the winter or become a large part of food on the table. But alas, that tree has disappeared from our hills.

But today in large numbers growing both wild and having been planted is the walnut tree. At this time it is easy to find many large walnuts about the size of baseballs protected in their green hulls which turn to black soon after falling. It is necessary to remove that hull and the squirrels are very good at that. It is fun to find a tree with a pile of green hulls which have been gnawed off in preparation for the squirrel to either eat or store for the winter months. Harvesting means collecting them from under the tree, hulling them out (we lay them on the road and drive a car over them), picking up the hard shell (it is better to wear gloves to avoid the dark dye stain), dry the nuts in the sun several weeks; a south slopped roof can be used, but watch out for the pesky squirrels for they like to find a stash, and finally crack open the very hard shell to find the morsel or kernel; a hammer and hard rock or a good vice can be used. All this makes us appreciate the work that squirrels are able to do. I just wish they would not use my flower gardens to store their winter supply.

The same goes for the hickory tree; they also drop in a hull and hard shell which must be conquered to be rewarded with the edible kernel. The beach tree also produces a nut which can be eaten with some effort as they are tiny but tasty. Such a big tree from such a small seed.

This week we have been harvesting hazel nuts. It’s a multi-stemmed shrub that also produces its fruit or nuts in the fall. It belongs to the filbert or cobnut family which is prized by cooks for the small kernel nestled in a cluster of several nuts.

Harvesting means collecting the clusters, breaking them open to reveal the filbert or brown colored nut, drying them, and finally cracking them open to find the small morsel or kernel which can be eaten raw, toasted, cut into pieces for flavoring or made into a paste. It is small in size with a big flavor that can be used in a number of different ways in our food. I like the hazelnut cappuccino or coffee mate.

Yes, one of the fun things of fall is “nuttin.”